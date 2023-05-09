What worries Steve Kerr in Warriors' playoff matchup against Lakers

What Kerr is worried about in playoff matchup against Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr isn't too concerned about the Warriors' ability to bounce back in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

However, there is one thing that is occupying Kerr's mind: The difference in free-throw opportunities between the two teams.

"I think just the free-throw disparity in Games 1 and 3, it's just too big of a deal," Kerr told Sports Central LA's Jim Hill before Monday's game. "And I'm not talking about officiating, I'm talking about our fouling.

"I thought too many plays, we reached and put ourselves in a position where we had to make fouls and we can be better, we know we can be better, we were much better in Game 2, we have to be more physical without fouling and keep the free throws down for them."

The free-throw disparity between the two teams certainly has been a talking point on social media in the last few days.

In Games 1 and 3, the Lakers shot 29 and 37 free throws, respectively. Meanwhile, the Warriors went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in Game 1 and 12 of 17 in Game 3.

After the Warriors' Game 3 blowout loss, Draymond Green noted that the game "stopped" for Golden State in the second quarter because of the constant fouling, allowing Los Angeles to shoot 15 free throws in that quarter alone.

As both teams get ready to do battle in Crypto.com Arena for Game 4, the Warriors know they must maintain their composure if they want to split the two games in Los Angeles.

And as Kerr said, it all starts with defending without fouling and playing better overall.

