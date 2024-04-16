World Snooker Championship 2024: Stuart Bingham, Jack Lisowski and Stephen Maguire qualify for Crucible

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 5 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Former World Championship winner Stuart Bingham secured his place at the 2024 event with a tense 10-8 win over Louis Heathcote in the last qualifying round.

Bingham, the 2015 winner, has slipped to 29th in the world rankings and had to fight back from 7-6 and 8-7 behind.

Jack Lisowski defeated Matthew Stevens 10-3, while Scotland's Stephen Maguire beat China's Yuan Sijun 10-6.

Wales' Jak Jones, a quarter-finalist in 2023, won eight frames in a row in his 10-4 victory over China's Zhou Yuelong.

Veteran Dominic Dale, 52, reached the Crucible for the first time in 10 years with a 10-8 triumph against China's He Guoqiang, but 51-year-old Mark Davis was beaten in a deciding frame, losing an all-English tie 10-9 to 2013 semi-finalist Ricky Walden.

"I'm astounded actually," said Wales' Dale. "I didn't feel nervous but it had been so long since I played a match of this magnitude.

"I couldn't have dreamed at my age of ever getting there. You have to play so many matches to qualify and I wondered if I was capable enough, but tonight I was."

Elsewhere, England's Robbie Williams beat compatriot and world number 20 Chris Wakelin 10-9, while China's Lyu Haotian defeated England's Jenson Kendrick 10-7.

Dominic Dale first played at the World Championship in 1997 [Getty Images]

On Sunday, Bingham had fought back from 4-1, 7-3 and 9-7 down to beat Stuart Carrington 10-9 in the third qualifying round.

Fellow Englishman Heathcote, ranked 100th in the world, was aiming to reach the Crucible for the first time and made breaks of 125 and 126, but missed a vital pink that would have put him 9-7 ahead.

"I could have easily been out against Stuart," said Bingham.

"Somehow I got my game together and produced some good snooker, so that gives me great confidence. I'll be a danger for anyone."

Hopefully I can 'do a Luca' - Lisowski

Wales' Stevens had lost in the 2000 and 2005 world finals, but had the toughest draw possible in qualifying against England's world number 17 Lisowski, who hoped to follow in the footsteps of surprise 2023 champion Luca Brecel.

He said: "I've beaten all the players [in the World Championship], you only have to look at Luca and what an incredible two weeks he had.

"Hopefully I can try to take some inspiration from that and 'do a Luca' because I enjoyed watching him so much."

The top 16 in the world rankings automatically qualify for the Crucible and will be joined by 16 qualifiers in the first round.

The draw takes place at 08:40 BST on Thursday, live on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

On Wednesday, the final eight qualifiers will be decided.

Australia's Neil Robertson, the 2010 champion, takes on Jamie Jones, whose fellow Welshmen Ryan Day and Jackson Page face Scotland's Scott Donaldson and Thailand's Noppon Saengkham respectively, with Saengkham making a maximum 147 break in his third qualifying round win over Andy Hicks.