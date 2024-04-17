World Snooker Championship 2024: Neil Robertson loses to Jamie Jones; Jackson Page and Ryan Day advance

Neil Robertson missed out on qualifying for the World Snooker Championship for the first time since 2004 [Getty Images]

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 5 May

Former world champion Neil Robertson lost to Wales' Jamie Jones in the final qualifying round for the 2024 event.

Australian Robertson, the 2010 winner, led 8-5 but Jones took five of the next six frames to clinch a 10-9 victory and earn his place at the Crucible.

Another Welshman, Jackson Page, also won a final-frame shootout, defeating Thailand's Noppon Saengkham 10-9.

There was more success for Wales as world number 18 Ryan Day also won 10-9, beating Scotland's Scott Donaldson.

Jones held a 5-4 advantage after the first session before Robertson, 24th in the world rankings, won four frames in a row to put himself within two frames of qualification.

But Jones battled back to qualify for the World Championship for a fifth time.

"I don't know what it is about this tournament, it just brings the best out of me," said the world number 41. "My style is to never give up and I knew I was up against it when it was 8-5 but I thought if I could hit him early I would have a chance.

"I love the way the top players play. In practice I play like a top player, I just don't produce it enough in other competitions. Neil had buried me every time I had played him so I haven't got good memories of playing him."

Elsewhere, England's 2019 semi-finalist David Gilbert defeated China's Xiao Guodong 10-6 and China's Si Jiahui, who reached the last four in 2023, fought back from 4-0 down to beat compatriot Wu Yize 10-4.

Joe O'Connor qualified for the first time and will be the only debutant at this year's competition after he won 10-8 in an all-English clash with Matthew Selt in a match that finished at 23:30 BST.

Iran's Hossein Vafaei, the world number 19, made a bad start as he lost the opening three frames against 18-year-old Jiang Jun from China but recovered to win 10-5 and reach the Crucible for a third successive year.

China's Pang Junxu, beaten by seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round in 2023, secured his Crucible return thanks to a 10-8 triumph over compatriot Cao Yupeng.

Despite losing, Saengkham could still earn the £15,000 high break prize, which also covers the main event, after he made a maximum 147 break in his third qualifying round win over Andy Hicks.

Follow the first-round draw on the BBC

The top 16 in the world rankings automatically qualify for the Crucible and have been joined by 16 qualifiers in the first round.

The draw takes place at 08:40 BST on Thursday, live on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app, with the tournament beginning on Saturday, 20 April and finishing on Monday, 6 May.

2024 World Snooker Championship participants

In order of world rankings, English unless otherwise stated.

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan, 2. Judd Trump, 3. Mark Allen (NI), 4. Luca Brecel (Bel), 5. Mark Selby, 6. Mark Williams (Wal), 7. Ding Junhui (Chn), 8. Shaun Murphy, 9. Ali Carter, 10. Gary Wilson, 11. Zhang Anda (Chn), 12. Kyren Wilson, 13. John Higgins (Sco), 14. Tom Ford, 15. Barry Hawkins, 16. Robert Milkins, 17. Jack Lisowski, 18. Ryan Day (Wal), 19. Hossein Vafaei (Irn), 23. Si Jiahui (Chn), 26. Lyu Haotian (Chn), 27. Pang Junxu (Chn), 28. Stephen Maguire (Sco), 29. Stuart Bingham, 30. Joe O'Connor, 31. David Gilbert, 32. Ricky Walden, 40 Dominic Dale (Wal), 41. Jamie Jones (Wal), 43. Jackson Page (Wal), 44 Jak Jones (Wal), 45. Robbie Williams.