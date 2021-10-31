  • Oops!
World Series Game 5: Time, live stream, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch Braves vs. Astros on Sunday

USA TODAY Sports
·1 min read
The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series championship since 1995, heading into Sunday's Game 5 with a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros.

Atlanta won Games 3 and 4 at Truist Park on Friday and Saturday, making them 7-0 at home in the postseason. On Saturday, back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh inning helped the Braves rally back and win 3-2 to take a commanding series lead.

The Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five years but only seven teams in history have come back from a 3-1 deficit – most recently the Chicago Cubs against Cleveland in 2016.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV

Starting pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez, Astros vs. LHP Tucker Davidson, Braves

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Dansby Swanson celebrates his homer in the seventh inning of Game 4.
What time is World Series Game 5?

First pitch is scheduled 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What TV channel is the World Series on?

Game 5 will air on Fox.

How can I live stream World Series Game 5?

You can watch the game on FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV.

Who are the Braves and Astros' Game 5 pitchers?

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA): Valdez has a 6.35 ERA in four starts this postseason and gave up eight hits and five runs in Game 1 of the World Series.

Braves: LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 3.60 ERA): Davidson has only made five career starts and replaced the injured Charlie Morton on Atlanta's roster earlier in the series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series: Time, TV, live stream, for Braves vs. Astros Game 5

