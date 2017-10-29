World Series Game 4: Why the Astros can't — and won't — risk using Ken Giles after another debacle

HOUSTON – Over the course of the three minutes he spoke after another late-inning disintegration, Ken Giles uttered the word “tomorrow” eight times, as though the Houston Astros might use him in Game 5 of the World Series the way they did Saturday in Game 4. This will not happen. Giles is broken, and scant time remains in the Astros’ pursuit for a championship to run the risk of another collapse at his hands.

Defiant, accountable and self-assured, Giles stood in front of the throng of cameras at his locker and declared himself ready to throw again after an eight-pitch debacle that turned a tie game into a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros witnessed a sterling start in Game 4 of the World Series devolve into late-inning mess with Giles front and center.

Gone was the Astros’ spotless October record at Minute Maid Park, where 43,322 greeted Giles’ walk off the mound with a cascade of boos. The Astros said goodbye to their series lead as well, with Los Angeles tying it at two games apiece and ensuring a return to Dodger Stadium. Lost, too, was the chance for Giles to pitch in another meaningful situation this season, because with so few innings remaining, Astros manager A.J. Hinch no longer can rely on Giles, even if his raw stuff remains among the best in Houston’s janky bullpen.

Tomorrow brings Game 5, brings Clayton Kershaw, brings another minefield through which Hinch must navigate to find 27 outs. The hope is Dallas Keuchel, the Astros’ starting pitcher, goes deep and Collin McHugh, regularly a starter, can play the same role Brad Peacock did in Game 3, in which he finished the game with 3 2/3 shutout innings. Then, with Peacock fresh to relieve Justin Verlander in Game 6 and Charlie Morton, author of an excellent Game 4 start, there to piggyback on Lance McCullers Jr. for a potential Game 7, the Astros don’t find themselves in quite as dire a position as it may seem.