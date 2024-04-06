World Series Champ Sergio Romo returns to his old stomping grounds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “Again the 2-2 pitch… Got him looking!! And the Giants have won it all!”

That was Joe Buck on the call in Game 4 of the 2012 World Series.

The strike right down the middle was thrown by a familiar face. Former Colorado Mesa Maverick Sergio Romo.

“Pitching in the World Series was not as nerve-racking as I thought it would be,” said Romo. “Maybe it was just the mode that I was in… I was actually not nervous at all… I was really nervous coming to Mesa. I was the new guy on the block. I was more nervous that I wasn’t gonna be cool enough.”

And the one-time All-Star reliever can’t believe how much his old school has grown.

“Speaking to the team, I let them know how blessed they really are to have a facility like they have to call their own ballpark… I think it’s unbelievable how much this place has grown. Blown away in the most joyous and profound way.”

