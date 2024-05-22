World Rowing Cup - how to watch on the BBC

From left: Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten won gold at the European Championships in the women's four last month [Getty Images]

Great Britain's leading rowers head to Switzerland this week for a final chance to race before selection for the Paris Olympics and you can watch live on the BBC.

The second of the three regattas that make up the World Rowing Cup series takes place in Lucerne from 24 to 26 May.

Great Britain have got the key boats already qualified in nine of the 14 Olympic boat classes, with GB Rowing still deciding which athletes will form the crews for the Games.

British rowers have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with a table-topping 10 medals at the European Championships and five golds and four silvers at the opening World Rowing Cup regatta last month.

Among the 48 British athletes selected to race in Lucerne are three crews who are unbeaten this season - the men's pair (Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George), the women's four (Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten), and the men's eight (Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and cox Harry Brightmore).

Emily Craig will return to partner Imogen Grant in the lightweight women’s double sculls after missing out at the European Championships on medical grounds.

“I was disappointed to miss the Europeans but am feeling recovered now and ready to get back out on the water in Lucerne," Craig said.

"This is our last racing opportunity before Paris, so it will be a good test for us against a highly competitive field.”

World Rowing Cup - BBC schedule

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Sunday, 26 May

Coverage on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport app & website: 09:05-14:15 (finals of pairs, pair sculls, lightweight double sculls, fours, quadruple sculls, single sculls and eights)

