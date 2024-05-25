World No. 2 Lilia Vu replaced on U.S. Women's Open field list

World No. 2 Lilia Vu will miss her second straight major. She was removed from the U.S. Women’s Open field list, as first noted by Golfweek.

Vu, a four-time winner in '23 and the tour's Player of the Year, has battled a back injury this year and withdrew prior to the start of her title defense in April’s Chevron Championship. Her most recent start was the Ford Championship at the end of March.

Yealimi Noh replaced Vu in next week’s field at Lancaster Country Club. Noh was the second alternate from the Seattle, Washington, qualifier. As reported by Golfweek, first alternate Ssu Chia Cheng was placed in the USWO field during the qualifying window when it was determined by USGA officials that the site at Rainier Country Club should have allotted more spots, based on strength of field. Because of the strength of the Rainier field, it was placed high on the re-allotment list.

The final field will be announced Monday (there is no LPGA event this week). The USGA is also expected to reveal which qualifying sites are going to be used in case of further withdrawals.

The women's second major of the season is May 30 — June 2 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Peacock, USA Network and NBC will provide extensive live action. Click here for how to watch.