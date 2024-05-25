World No. 1 amateur Christo Lamprecht subbed out at NCAA Men’s Golf Championship with injury

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Christo Lamprecht, a senior at Georgia Tech and the top-ranked amateur in the world, was subbed out of the Yellowjackets’ lineup Saturday morning with a back injury.

Lamprecht, who opened with a 2-under 70 on Friday at Omni La Costa’s North Course, had back soreness and wasn’t able to work through it before his scheduled 9:14 a.m. PT tee time. Aidan Tran is taking Lamprecht’s place in the lineup.

In addition to Lamprecht’s pursuit of an individual title being over, his chances of earning a PGA Tour card are also done. He entered the week at No. 2 in the PGA Tour University rankings behind Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, and with a win this week, he had a chance to earn the PGA Tour card given to the top finisher in the standings after the conclusion of stroke play.

However, now that Lamprecht has been subbed from the lineup, he will get last-place points for the event, giving Thorbjornsen the PGA Tour card. Last year, Ludvig Aberg earned the first card via PGA Tour U. At No. 2 in the PGA Tour U standings, Lamprecht will get full status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but the injury takes away a chance at guaranteed job status on the PGA Tour.

Lamprecht can return to Georgia Tech’s lineup on Sunday if his back loosens up, but he will be unable to compete for a stroke-play title. Last year, Lamprecht helped the Yellowjackets advance to the match play final against Florida.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek