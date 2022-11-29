World Cup scores, updates: Senegal ekes out 2-1 result to advance as Netherlands tops Group A
It was a drama-filled finish to Group A — at least in one of the matches.
While Netherlands coasted to an easy 2-0 victory over host nation Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador traded blows in a tense 2-1 affair that was ultimately decided by a volley from Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in the 70th minute. The result means Senegal will advance to the Round of 16 alongside Group A winner Netherlands.
Senegal took an early lead in the match on a penalty kick from Ismaïla Sarr, but Ecuador's Michael Estrada leveled things midway through the second half. Koulibaly's finish put Senegal ahead for good.
Senegal will likely face England in the knockout round while Netherlands will likely meet the winner of U.S. vs. Iran.
↵
And that's game. Senegal beats Ecuador 2-1 and advances to the Round of 16 as the second seed out of Group A. Netherlands takes the group's top spot and will face the second place team out of Group B on Saturday. Group B matches begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal
We're at full time. Netherlands will top Group A.
Netherlands 2, Qatar 0
Valencia makes a good run down the right before knocking it through for Plata. He hooks it back towards the middle, but it's behind his three team-mates in the box and Koulibaly comfortably clears his lines.
CLOSE! A loose touch from Hincapie bounces kindly for Dieng, and he spins away from Torres before whipping a shot towards the near post. It's always curling away though and it flies wide.
Ecuador needs a goal here in the final 10 minutes + stoppage of the game or its World Cup is over.
SAVE! It's a clever bit of play from Sarmiento as he dribbles past two defenders on the right to clip it into the fa rpost. Preciado nods it into Plata, who gets it out of his feet before drilling it straight at Mendy.
KOULIBALY SCORES! And just like that, Senegal are back in front! Idrissa Gueye steps up to the free-kick he wins and swings a wonderful delivery into the box. It bounces off Torres' shoulder and straight to Koulibaly. He's unmarked and fires a wonderful volley straight past Galindez. 2-1 Senegal!