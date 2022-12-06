World Cup scores, updates: Morocco vs. Spain, Portugal vs. Switzerland
Who will be the final two teams in the quarterfinals? Morocco is the only team outside of UEFA playing on Tuesday as four European teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Unless the Moroccans can pull an upset of Spain on Tuesday, the quarters will consist of six teams from Europe and two teams from South America.
Morocco vs. Spain
10 a.m. ET, Fox
Is Spain under pressure here? Morocco won Group F over Croatia, Belgium and Canada. We wouldn’t be afraid to lay a small bet on the Moroccans, even if we think Spain ultimately has the edge. Spain is a well-rounded side that seemed to know no matter what happened during the final round of group games that it was heading to the knockout rounds.
Portugal vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET, Fox
Portugal will be the No. 5 favorite to win the World Cup with a win. But is that guaranteed? This is a Swiss side that plays very good defense and Breel Embolo is a solid striker who may not get enough attention. These teams have already played twice recently, with Switzerland winning one (1-0) and Portugal winning one (4-0.
Torress looks to fire the ball inside towards Asensio who is positioned on the edge of the box, but Morocco clear it away. They have been aggressive so far, frustrating Spain.
Boufal slides the ball down the left to Mazraoui who overlaps the winger. Looking for men in the middle, his cross is high and is claimed by Simon.
Hakimi is over the free-kick. Just outside the box, he curls his attempt over the bar with Simon tracking it all the way.
Alba looks for Asensio in the middle of the Moroccan half but Amrabat rushes across to win possession. Moving forward, Boufal is then fouled in a shooting position.
Spain has never lost in three previous meetings with Morocco (W2 D1), with its two wins both coming in qualifying play-off legs for the 1962 World Cup in November 1961 (1-0 away, 3-2 home). The Spanish have had a lot of the ball, but have not troubled the Moroccan defense.
Chance for Morocco. Bursting down the right, Ziyech looks to beat Alba on the outside but kicks it out for a goal-kick.
As expected, Spain has dominated possession in the opening few minutes. However, most of its passes have been around the halfway mark, with Morocco holding a defensive shape in its own third.
As for Spain, Enrique makes five alterations to the side that lost to Japan. In the defense, Rodri is the only one to retain his place, with Llorente coming in for Azpilicueta at right-back, Laporte replacing Torres at center-back and Alba starting ahead of Balde at left-back. The midfield trio of Gavi, Busquets and Pedri remains the same, with the other two changes coming in the attack. Williams drops to the bench and is replaced by Torres on the right wing, with Asensio leading the attack instead of Morata.
Morocco makes one change to the team that beat Canada last time out. It comes in the midfield, with Amallah replacing Sabiri. En-Nesyri leads the attack and will be looking to become the first ever Morocco player to score three goals at the World Cup, with the Sevilla striker level with Salaheddine Bassir, Abdeljalil Hadda and Abderrazad Khairi on two goals.
We are underway with Morocco vs. Spain!