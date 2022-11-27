World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Germany vs. Spain

Is Germany looking at a must-win game over Spain on Sunday?

One of the best games of the group stage got even more enticing after Germany lost to Japan to open the tournament. And it's entirely plausible that Germany could be eliminated from World Cup contention with a loss to the Spaniards.

Can Germany get a result? Its World Cup hopes will likely depend on it. Here's what you need to know to bet Sunday's games.

Spain vs. Germany

2 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1

If Japan wins or ties Costa Rica earlier in the day, Germany will be out of the World Cup with a loss. We’re a little surprised the over is at -145 and the under is at +100. We think this could be an especially cagey affair given the attacking talent on both teams. Our bold bet of the weekend is a parlay of the tie at +250 with the under at +100 if you can find a sports book that will offer that.