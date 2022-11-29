World Cup 2022: American fan says he was kicked out of US-Iran match for wearing rainbow armband

An American fan said he was escorted out of Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday ahead of the United States’ match with Iran for wearing a rainbow armband.

American Brian Davis told Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt that security at the entrance gates told Davis his armband was fine to wear. It was later when guards confronted him at his seat.

Davis said the guards “twisted my arm” and “were very aggressive.”

“They twisted my arm and were very aggressive” US citizen Brian Davis tells us after got thrown out from #USAvIRN match by Qatari Police a few moments ago because he was wearing a rainbow colored armband. pic.twitter.com/q4aBMLySbz — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 29, 2022

He was then escorted out of the stadium.

The moment Brian Davis was thrown out from the stadium. @FIFAWorldCup officially said it’s fine to wear rainbow colors at stadiums in Qatar during the World Cup. Qatar police seems to disagree. Who’s in charge? pic.twitter.com/wd4fs8E4Dp — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 29, 2022

It’s unclear if he was allowed back in.

Today was a bit eventful. But I’m I’m ready for the game. https://t.co/1fm0oJFd7j pic.twitter.com/3H8N6WeP6f — Brian Davis (@B_Doing_Work) November 29, 2022

The incident is the latest of its kind at the World Cup. A pair of American journalists said they were told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at venues. Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Baxter said he was told a rainbow-colored face mask wasn’t allowed at the USMNT’s training site.

Before the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Wales, journalist Grant Wahl said he was briefly detained by security over a rainbow shirt he was wearing. Wahl said he was held for about a half hour, and that a security guard “forcibly ripped my phone from my hands.” He was eventually let into the stadium.

LGBTQ rights have been a major focus of the World Cup in Qatar, a country with a poor human rights record where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA and other organizers have promised that LGTBQ fans and players would be welcome, but issues have arisen repeatedly throughout the tournament. Seven European teams stopped plans to wear rainbow anti-discrimination captains’ armbands after FIFA threatened them with “sporting sanctions.” FIFA also reportedly demanded that Belgium remove the word “love” from the collar of their jerseys.

A protester interrupted a match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday night by running onto the field with a rainbow flag and a shirt supporting Iranian protesters and Ukraine.