Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies, aged 20

Josh Baker has been described as 'an integral part of our cricket family' by Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles

Josh Baker, the promising young Worcestershire cricketer, has died at the age of 20, the club announced on Thursday afternoon.

Baker, a left-arm spinner who played for England Under-19s, had been playing for Worcestershire’s second XI in a four-day game that started on Monday against Somerset that was called off at lunchtime on Thursday. Baker took three wickets in Somerset’s second innings on Wednesday.

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire’s chief executive, said: “The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a team-mate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh’s family and friends.”

No further details were released by the club. It said in a statement: “Josh turned professional with the club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

“During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh’s family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was. Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh’s family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. Further comments will not be provided during this sensitive period.”

Baker joined the Worcestershire staff in 2021 and played 22 first-class matches taking 43 wickets. Last summer he was hit for five consecutive sixes and 34 in one over by Ben Stokes, who later texted him to keep his spirits up, telling him to ignore social media criticism and that he was a bowler of great potential.

Baker, from Redditch, broke through the Worcestershire and had played two championship matches this season.

