Wood signs new Tranmere contract

Defender Connor Wood has signed a new one-year contract with Tranmere Rovers.

The left-back has been rewarded for becoming a key member of Nigel Adkins' team after joining the club when he was released by Leyton Orient last summer.

Wood, 27, has made 29 appearances for Rovers and has already put pen to a new deal until 2025.

Adkins said: “This follows on from the consistent performances Connor put together once he established himself in the team."

Wood, who has previously played for Leyton Orient and Bradford City, signed for Tranmere as a free agent in September.

He said: "I’ve come in here, really settled in and found my feet.

"I’m really enjoying it so hopefully next season I’ll get a full pre-season and really kick on.”

Tranmere finished the season in 16th place in League Two.