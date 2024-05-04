Women's Welsh Cup final: Cardiff City v Wrexham (Sun)

Cardiff City will bid to complete a domestic treble by beating Wrexham in Sunday’s Bute Energy Women’s Welsh Cup final at Newport’s Rodney Parade.

The Bluebirds, Welsh Cup winners for the past two years, have already won the Genero Adran Premier and Adran Trophy this season.

Wrexham will be appearing in the final for the first time in their history.

Wales’ World Cup referee Cheryl Foster will lead the first five-woman refereeing team in the final’s history.

Cardiff finished nine points above second-placed Swansea City to win the league title for the third time.

Iain Derbyshire’s side also beat Swansea to win the Adran Trophy final and keep on course for a historic treble.

“I don’t think we can get caught up in the treble talk, but we know talk about it from the outside will be inevitable,” manager Derbyshire told the Football Association of Wales [FAW] website.

“We set our targets at the start of the season to win all three trophies, but we knew it was going to be difficult to do that.

“You want to win everything, and to do that for this club would be amazing.

“You see the excitement around every level of the club at the moment.

“Everyone is really looking forward to Sunday’s game and coming to Newport. The fans are looking forward to it, and Sunday is for them just as much as it is for us.

“Winning the treble would be a lifelong memory and something you can cherish for the rest of your life.

“Ultimately, Sunday is just another game for us. It’s a cup final, we’ve been here the last two years and been successful, and that’s the way we’ll look at it this year.”

Wrexham lost all four league encounters against Cardiff City this season in what has been their first season back in Welsh football’s top flight since its revamp.

“It’s been an outstanding season, especially with it being our first year in the Adran Premier," Wrexham manager Steve Dale said.

“Quite a few teams would have written us off early days, but we’ve gone about our business quietly, we’ve been efficient, secured a third-place finish, and it’s an amazing achievement.

“It’s always a tough game against Cardiff. They’ve been outstanding in the league and getting those results week in and week out, and we’ve got to give them the respect they deserve.

"We have to be better than what we have been, because we’ve conceded far too many goals against them.

"They’re strong all over the pitch and can change things during the game, and we have to be ready for that and to adapt quickly.

"It’s a cup final, league form goes out the window, so anything can happen.”