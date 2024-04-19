Women's Six Nations: Catherine Richards to make Wales debut as big names dropped

Catherine Richards (right) makes her Wales debut while GB sevens star Jasmine Joyce is dropped to the bench [Huw Evans picture agency]

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 21 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer and online from 15:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V Six Nations, Sunday, 21 April, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has dropped several big names from his starting XV, while handing Catherine Richards a debut against France.

Jasmine Joyce, Keira Bevan, Kerin Lake, Bethan Lewis and Jenny Hesketh all lose their places from the side defeated by Ireland, as Wales seek a first win of this Six Nations campaign.

Kayleigh Powell comes in at full-back as one of seven changes from Cork.

Richards and Courtney Keight start as wings, with Carys Cox moving to centre.

Sian Jones is preferred at scrum-half, while in the pack Natalia John is back in the second row with Georgia Evans moving to number eight.

Fly-half Mollie Wilkinson is set to win a first cap from the bench, which features last weekend's try-scoring debutant Gwennan Hopkins.

Joyce and Bevan are also among the replacements.

"Catherine Richards has had to wait for her Wales cap and will be the fifth new cap during this campaign," said Cunningham.

"She deserves her opportunity having shown what a threat she can be during the Celtic Challenge and in the PWR (Premiership Women's Rugby).

"Kayleigh and Courtney have impressed and made an impact when they have come on and deserve their places in the starting line-up."

Wales currently sit bottom of the table after defeats to Scotland, England and Ireland.

They still stand a slim chance of finishing third, which would secure 2025 Rugby World Cup qualification and retain their place in WXV1 this autumn.

But they would have to start by beating France at Cardiff Arms Park this weekend, a tall order having lost heavily to them in recent meetings.

France, like defending champions England, are undefeated so far this tournament, with three wins from three.

Wales finish their campaign against Italy at the Principality Stadium on 27 April, the first of three matches on 'Super Saturday'.

"France are one of the best teams in the world, they are a real force in the world game and are a major challenge for us, and they are favourites for this Test match," added Cunningham.

"We have all taken a long, hard look at ourselves this week and have stripped our game back and focused on what we have to do.

"We have drawn a line in the sand, and we need a performance at Cardiff Arms Park."

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Catherine Richards, Hannah Jones (capt), Carys Cox, Courtney Keight; Lleucu George, Sian Jones; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Natalia John, Alishia Butchers, Alex Callender, Georgia Evans.

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Gwennan Hopkins, Keira Bevan, Mollie Wilkinson, Jasmine Joyce.