Women's Six Nations 2024: Ireland coach says first 20 minutes will define game against England

Ireland players Sadbh McGrath and Christy Haney pictured during their journey to London to face England [Inpho]

Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland defence coach Declan Danaher says the first 20 minutes of Saturday's Women's Six Nations game against England will be crucial to the outcome.

The Irish moved up to third place in the championship table thanks to a convincing 36-5 win over Wales.

Champions England sit top of the table after three bonus-point victories.

"That first 20 minutes will be interesting to see our tactics versus theirs. That will give us a good indication of where we stand," he said.

Former London Irish back row Danaher added: "They have put a real emphasis on the first 20 minutes of games, nullifying the opposition's attack and then apply relentless pressure, shift up the gears with their attack and how they are moving the ball.

"It's about riding the momentum when you've got it, a bit like we did against Wales in that first 20 minutes, and when the opposition get their momentum back how do you stop that, how hard are we willing to work in our defensive effort."

Ireland lost their opening two fixtures, away to France and home to Italy, before bouncing back to see off Wales in Cork on Saturday.

Danaher knows a massive test awaits at Twickenham on Saturday however.

"Obviously we are playing England and we know the threats that come with playing against them but after the game we want to ask ourselves have we put in another performance we can be proud of, have we grown as a group.

"Sometimes that comes with positives but sometimes it also comes with learnings, continuing to grow as we go week to week in this competition.

"We've been very aware of preparing the girls without spooking them but for them what a brilliant opportunity to go to Twickenham to play in front of 45,000 people.

"They're a pretty relaxed bunch but of course there'll be nerves. We'll have a plan of how we want to play and once the game kicks off it will be 15 v 15."

Aoife Wafer scored a try against Wales before receiving the player of the match medal [Inpho]

'Going to have to dig deep'

The Ireland defence coach expects a physical encounter against John Mitchell's Grand Slam-chasing Red Roses.

"You see a lot of physicality, they want to get off the line and win collisions. You can see that in the way they are defending.

"You don't know what you're capable of until you take yourself there. We're going to have to dig pretty deep, and I know the group is capable of doing that."

Danaher added that he is enjoying working with 21-year-old back row Aoife Wafer, who was named player of the match in the victory over Wales.

"She's hungry to get better and desperate to improve," he enthused.

"I love her work ethic and when she gets out on the pitch she can ball carry, she can tackle, she's comfortable playing across the whole back row. It's brilliant to have someone like that in the team."