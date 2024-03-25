Advertisement
Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch Iowa vs. West Virginia tonight

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play the West Virginia Mountaineers this evening.

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament tonight, facing the West Virginia Mountaineers on the court. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Monday? Iowa vs. West Virginia. The game between the top-seeded, Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs. West Virginia game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the men’s March Madness games? We’ve got you covered.

How to watch the Iowa vs. West Virginia game:

Date: Monday, Mar. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

What time is the Iowa vs. West Virginia game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the WVU Mountaineers at 8 p.m. tonight.

Iowa vs. West Virginia game channel:

The Iowa vs. WVU game will air on ESPN. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.

For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.

March Madness Second Round schedule:

Monday, Mar. 25

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (7) Ole Miss: 2 p.m. (ESPN)

  • (3) NC State vs. (6) Tennessee: 4 p.m. (ESPN)

  • (3) UConn vs. (6) Syracuse: 6 p.m. (ESPN)

  • (4) Indiana vs. (5) Oklahoma: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • (1) Iowa vs. (8) West Virgina: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

  • (2) UCLA vs. (7) Creighton: 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • (1) Southern Cal vs. (8) Kansas: 10 p.m. (ESPN)

  • (4) Gonzaga vs. (5) Utah: 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

