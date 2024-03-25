Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch Iowa vs. West Virginia tonight
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play the West Virginia Mountaineers this evening.
March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Monday? Iowa vs. West Virginia. The game between the top-seeded, Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs. West Virginia game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the ? We’ve got you.
How to watch the Iowa vs. West Virginia game:
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2
Date: Monday, Mar. 25
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV
What time is the Iowa vs. West Virginia game?
The Iowa Hawkeyes play the WVU Mountaineers at 8 p.m. tonight.
Iowa vs. West Virginia game channel:
The Iowa vs. WVU game will air on ESPN. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
March Madness Second Round schedule:
Monday, Mar. 25
(2) Notre Dame vs. (7) Ole Miss: 2 p.m. (ESPN)
(3) NC State vs. (6) Tennessee: 4 p.m. (ESPN)
(3) UConn vs. (6) Syracuse: 6 p.m. (ESPN)
(4) Indiana vs. (5) Oklahoma: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
(1) Iowa vs. (8) West Virgina: 8 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) UCLA vs. (7) Creighton: 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
(1) Southern Cal vs. (8) Kansas: 10 p.m. (ESPN)
(4) Gonzaga vs. (5) Utah: 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, plus get ESPN+