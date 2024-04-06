Women’s March Madness 2024: How To Watch the NCAA National Championship Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Final Four round over and done with, the NCAA Women’s March Madness advances to the National Championship game with the best two teams in women’s college basketball — South Carolina and Iowa. It happens on Friday, April 7.

March Madness ends with the NCAA women’s championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Learn more about NCAA women’s March Madness basketball tournament, along with brackets info here.

At a glance: Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Online

When April 7 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET

TV channel ABC

Stream online DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament: Date, Time

Women’s March Madness moves into the National Championship starting on Sunday, April 7, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with No. 1-ranked Iowa vs. No. 1-ranked South Carolina on ABC.

Cord-cutters can watch games through any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. Sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo to watch it for free. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship basketball tournament with and without a cable subscription, including more details on how to watch the game for free, the women’s college basketball schedule and where to buy last-minute tickets.

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament Without Cable

While the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament broadcasts on TV on ABC, the games can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable services, including on some that offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the games online for free. Learn more about how to stream the NCAA women’s March Madness National Championship games below.

How to Stream Women's NCAA March Madness National Championship Online

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament on ABC with DirecTV Stream. Both networks are offered on all of the cable alternative’s packages, and the service includes more than 75 other channels — such as NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



Pricing starts as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. In addition, other plans offer between 105-150 channels with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a $100 Visa reward card for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

How to Stream Women's NCAA March Madness National Championship Online

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

If you want watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament live on ABC — along with more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels — go with a subscription to Fubo. The streaming service starts at $59.99 per month for the first month ($79.99 per month afterward), while you can record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more. Fubo is available to watch on your smartphone, tablet or TV too.



Other plans include the Elite package (with more than 250 channels for $69.99 per month for the first month, then $89.99 per month). If you want to watch the women’s college basketball game for free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

How to Stream Women's NCAA March Madness National Championship Online

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

You can also livestream the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament online without traditional cable with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. It includes access to over 90 live channels — like ABC — starting at $76.99 monthly. The service also comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.



With a subscription, Hulu + Live TV users can watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), The Muppets Studio and Pixar. Subscribers can also watch ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1 and the NHL, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

How to Stream Women's NCAA March Madness National Championship Online

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament online with ABC.



Sling Orange ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after) also features Bravo, The Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more. The Sling Blue plan is $22.50 for the first month ($45 monthly after) and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as ABC, Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1 and others.



The Sling Orange + Blue plan is only $30 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes ESPN and ABC as part of its offerings.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament on TV

The NCAA women’s National Championship game broadcasts live on ABC, while the championship airs on ABC. You can watch the games on TV through your cable provider, on ABC.com or the ABC mobile app with your cable TV account credentials, including traditional and streaming services such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling, Xfinity and others.

What Is the NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament Schedule?

The NCAA Women’s March Madness concludes with the NCAA Women’s Championship Game on Sunday, April 7 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on ABC at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

NCAA Women’s Championship Game April 7 on ABC

Below, check out a complete list of National Championship games:

Saturday, April 5:

Iowa (1) vs. South Carolina (1) 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on ABC

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament Tickets Online

Want to watch all of the women’s basketball action in person? You’ll find options for last-minute tickets below to attend the NCAA Women’s March Madness basketball tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Ticket prices vary depending on where you’d like to sit in the arena and are available on third-party ticketing platforms such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster; visit NCAATickets.com for more info.

One of the best deals on NCAA women’s basketball tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Basketball Tournament Merch Online

While you wait for the Women’s National Championship games to begin, you can support your team with official apparel and gear that shows off your love and pride for your favorite college, player or alma mater. Ahead, you’ll find our picks for the best gear and merch from Nike and Fanatics.

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

Buy Now at Nike $40

Sports apparel manufacturer Nike made a stylish cap that pronounces the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four in 2024. The school’s yellow logo really pop against the cap’s gray and black design.

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt - Heather Gray

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt

Buy Now at fanatics $39.99

Made from cotton and polyester, the South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt from Under Armour features the state of Ohio where the Final Four and NCAA Women’s National Championship Game are located.

