Wolfsburg defeat Bayern to claim record-extending women's Cup title

The VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate their victory after wining the DFB Cup for the tenth time in a row. Fabian Strauch/dpa

VfL Wolfsburg have claimed a record-extending 10th consecutive women's German Cup title after defeating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 2-0 on Thursday.

It marked Wolfsburg's 50th consecutive victory in the Cup and their 11th title in the competition overall.

"I'm very, very happy, very proud and very relieved," Wolfsburg forward Alexandra Popp told broadcasters ZDF.

The two sides have dominated German women's football in recent years, with Bayern winning the last two Bundesliga titles and the Wolves having triumphed in the Cup for the past nine seasons.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed over the trophy to the winners.

Wolfsburg took the lead in the 14th minute as goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs couldn't stop Jule Brand's shot from distance.

Grohs prevented the 2-0 in the 33rd, parrying Lena Oberdorf's header from close range. But the was nothing the keeper could do in the 40th, when Dominique Janssen, even under pressure, used her head to finish off a corner and increase Wolfsburg's lead.

Bayern's best chance came when Lea Schüler headed the ball towards the goal in the 58th but Merle Frohms made a stunning save.

"The disappointment is of course huge, we had imagined something completely different. Wolfsburg did well tactically, and we have to ask ourselves how can we do better next time, but that's hard to say just shortly after the game," Bayern forward Klara Bühl told ZDF.

The game in Cologne was sold out with just over 44,000 spectators.

"This is VfL Wolfsburg, this is the German Cup and this is our title," Popp said.

"We know we have the quality. Why we couldn't bring that to the pitch in the league is still a question mark. You can see we can play football, we can fight. It was very important for us to show that," she added.

German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, who's also responsible for sports, congratulated Wolfsburg and praised the development of women's football.

"Respect for this performance. I was particularly pleased that the women's final was sold out for the second time after last year. This not only contributed to a great atmosphere, but also clearly shows that women's football is getting more and more of the attention it deserves," she said.