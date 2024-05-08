WNBA's Natasha Cloud goes on rant vs. government: 'No more being puppets'

Advertisement
jeremy cluff, arizona republic
A Phoenix Mercury player took to social media on Wednesday to rant about several topics, including the government, illiteracy, TikTok bans, war and financial issues plaguing Americans.

The player, Natasha Cloud, interacted with several followers on X, formerly Twitter, and wasn't afraid to speak her mind in her posts, which included some NSFW language.

Cloud called for Americans to come together in her rant, writing that "At some point we gotta put our differences aside and understand WE ARE ALL GETTING f-----. & idk about yall im tired of this s---. Everybody can eat. They just make us think everyone eating means someone’s taking from your plate. A lie. Our government been taking all OUR food."

She tagged the Republican Party, Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in one of her posts.

"I could truly go all day," Cloud, a two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection and the league's 2022 assist leader, also posted. "Forreal idc if you’re a republican or a democrat. White black brown..idc what your religion or sexual preference is. Etc"

She continued: "If you don’t wanna fight for a stranger than fight for Yourself Your kids Your grandkids Your parents who worked their entire lives to not be able to afford retiring Your sister who pays thousand for insulin that costs dollars to make Your daughter in 100k debt after college."

It was unclear what prompted the rant, but Cloud, who signed with the Mercury in the offseason, interacted with some people on X, venting about how "that keyboard give a lot of people false bravado" and "for one to think they can just tweet ignorant s--- and not be responded too is beyond me."

Natasha Cloud of Team Stephen A. plays in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here's how Natasha Cloud's posts that were suitable for print played out on social media:

The posts were still up as of early Wednesday afternoon and could be seen in their entirety on Cloud's X account.

