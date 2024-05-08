WNBA's Natasha Cloud goes on rant vs. government: 'No more being puppets'

A Phoenix Mercury player took to social media on Wednesday to rant about several topics, including the government, illiteracy, TikTok bans, war and financial issues plaguing Americans.

The player, Natasha Cloud, interacted with several followers on X, formerly Twitter, and wasn't afraid to speak her mind in her posts, which included some NSFW language.

Cloud called for Americans to come together in her rant, writing that "At some point we gotta put our differences aside and understand WE ARE ALL GETTING f-----. & idk about yall im tired of this s---. Everybody can eat. They just make us think everyone eating means someone’s taking from your plate. A lie. Our government been taking all OUR food."

She tagged the Republican Party, Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in one of her posts.

"I could truly go all day," Cloud, a two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection and the league's 2022 assist leader, also posted. "Forreal idc if you’re a republican or a democrat. White black brown..idc what your religion or sexual preference is. Etc"

She continued: "If you don’t wanna fight for a stranger than fight for Yourself Your kids Your grandkids Your parents who worked their entire lives to not be able to afford retiring Your sister who pays thousand for insulin that costs dollars to make Your daughter in 100k debt after college."

It was unclear what prompted the rant, but Cloud, who signed with the Mercury in the offseason, interacted with some people on X, venting about how "that keyboard give a lot of people false bravado" and "for one to think they can just tweet ignorant s--- and not be responded too is beyond me."

Natasha Cloud of Team Stephen A. plays in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here's how Natasha Cloud's posts that were suitable for print played out on social media:

No more being puppets.



No more taking crumbs.



No more not being listened to by our government.



No morning paycheck to paycheck



No more “inflation” while federal minimum wage hasn’t increased since 2009. It is $7.25.



No more genocide 🍉



No more settling & oppressing. 🇨🇩 — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

I could truly go all day. Forreal idc if you’re a republican or a democrat. White black brown..idc what your religion or sexual preference is. Etc — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

If you don’t wanna fight for a stranger than fight for

Yourself

Your kids

Your grandkids

Your parents who worked their entire lives to not be able to afford retiring

Your sister who pays thousand for insulin that costs dollars to make

Your daughter in 100k debt after college — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Did yall know America is in a literacy crisis rn? OUR KIDS CANT READ. WTF.



I know Atleast ONE thing I just talked about resonated with a shit ton of people. We’re all facing the same issues. Some of us more than others because of the systems of power. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

TikTok bans



Students practicing freedom of speech/peaceful protest getting arrested and injured by police who they employ (we pay their salaries)



Tax dollars funding a genocide



Punishment/shaming of anyone supporting innocent lives #CeasefieNow @JoeBiden — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Allocating millions to other counties while claiming we don’t have enough money for Americans. We deny millions of Americans access to free health care, subsidized housing, student loans forgiveness, etc



Retirement/pensions paying our countries debt. $35 Trillion. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

At some point we gotta put our differences aside and understand WE ARE ALL GETTING F*CKED. & idk about yall im tired of this shii.



Everybody can eat. They just make us think everyone eating means someone’s taking from your plate. A lie.



Our government been taking all OUR food. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

I said that. & I’m done for the day. Call it the resistance or whatever you want.



We not taking nomore mf crumbs. @GOP @TheDemocrats @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris

You got WE THE PEOPLE absolutely f*cked up. pic.twitter.com/8UnUOJk69h — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

My activism is what it is🤷🏽‍♀️ it’s Philly. Blunt and to the point.



I don’t care to be proper. I care to be real. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Point proven🤷🏽‍♀️



Only positive vibes over here yall😂💀 we have peace in our lives and security in who we are. I love yall😂🤍 thanks for tuning in with me this afternoon! — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

No beef. People just say ignorant stuff instead of just keeping their mouth shut🤷🏽‍♀️ it’s a wild phenomenon🤯 — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

For one to think they can just tweet ignorant shi and not be responded too is beyond me. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Also we all know they not really bout that smoke😒 that keyboard give a lot of people false bravado. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Love & light always win in the end. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

I’ve been waiting.



You’re nothing but drama & messy af. Stay in yo lane. And get out my mentions. We don’t do constant negative ass energy around here. Keep that misery to yourself. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

Y’all are fans. You see what we allow you to. But y’all don’t truly know us. I’ve never spoken a word to any of yall. Never met yall in person. Which is why my personal business and how I handle it is not for y’all. For you to even think we owe you that is delusional. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) May 8, 2024

The posts were still up as of early Wednesday afternoon and could be seen in their entirety on Cloud's X account.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury's Natasha Cloud rants vs. government, war, illiteracy