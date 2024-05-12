Is This WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu’s New Nike Signature Shoe?





WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu had one of the best signature basketball shoes in recent memory with the Nike Sabrina 1. With the start of the regular season just days away, images of what could be the New York Liberty guard’s second look with the Swoosh have surfaced.

Images of what is reported to be the Nike Sabrina 2 appeared on several Instagram accounts Sunday. The colorway shared was predominantly purple and black, with iridescent Swoosh branding on its lateral side. No details about the shoe’s tech were revealed, however it appears to have branding for Zoom Air cushioning on the midsole, which is next to Ionescu’s signature. Several commenters under the post from Instagram user @kicksdong said the shoe is reminiscent of looks from the Nike Kobe franchise, specifically the Nike Kobe 5.

Although the reported Nike Sabrina 2 was revealed, no release info was shared.

Several colorways of Ionescu’s current signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 1, are available now via Nike.com with a $130 price tag. The court-ready shoe features forefoot Zoom Air units, as well as React foam underfoot. It also includes a traction pattern on the outsole informed by Ionescu, as well as collars that offer optimal support and a midfoot band system for adjustability around the arch of the wearer’s foot.

Ionescu and the Liberty will start the 2024 WNBA regular season on the road. The team will face the Washington Mystics on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The Liberty will make its 2023 WNBA regular season home debut on the Barclays Center court in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 18 against the Indiana Fever.

