WNBA salaries are only part of the player compensation package

The WNBA’s recent Collective Bargaining Agreement started in 2020 and runs through 2027, but there is an option to opt out of the agreement earlier. WNBA and the Players Association each have the option, exercisable by providing written notice on or before Nov. 1, 2024, to terminate the CBA effective on Oct. 31, 2025, or, if later, on the day following the final playoff game of the 2025 season.

It seems increasingly likely players will opt out of the current CBA, especially after the attention the new wave of WNBA players are receiving from the public and media.

WNBA veteran Breanna Stewart recently revealed in the new documentary “Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story” that she wanted to opt out of the current CBA. She expounded upon those thoughts in an interview with GQ.

“Because after this WNBA season, we have an opportunity to opt in or opt out of this current CBA,” Stewart said. “And with that ties directly to the media rights deal—it’s around the same timing. If we have games that are doing 18 million viewers, ‘Alright, let’s lift things up a little bit more.’ Salaries will go up, benefits will go up. So it’s an exciting time.”

The current CBA reflected a 53% increase in total cash compensation for players, which consists of base salary, additional performance bonuses, prize pools for newly created in-season competitions, and league and team marketing deals.

The salaries of rookies recently came to the public’s attention when outlets started sharing the starting salary of Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. These rookie salaries have always been public in the CBA and available online for anyone to view.

Players weighed in to give context to the numbers.

My 2019 rookie salary was $44,207 🫣 appreciative that rookies this year are making significantly more than I did and I’m hopeful that rookies 5 years from now are making significantly more than rookies today. It’s all about the growth, even if it’s more beneficial for others. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) April 16, 2024

So, what do the numbers look like for rookies in 2024? Let’s first look at the 2023 numbers:

Now, in 2024, the salaries have increased:

Thus, players like Clark will receive the highest pay rookies can receive. She will also keep her sponsorships, aka NIL deals, and be eligible for any WNBA bonuses that are also outlined in the CBA.

Players can also receive revenue-sharing percentages from the league, group licensing percentages, and other monetary and non-monetary benefits.

The WNBA will also be negotiating a new media rights deal, which, as Stewart said, will also raise salaries and benefits. The new media rights deal is expected to cost more than the current deal, and with rookies like Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Cameron Brink, along with veterans like A’ja Wilson, Stewart and Diana Taurasi, the return on investment is almost guaranteed.

