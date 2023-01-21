WNBA free agency 2023: Dearica Hamby criticizes Aces management after being traded while pregnant

Tracking all the deals and players on the move as negotiations open Saturday

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday. Those deals can be signed beginning Feb. 1. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Who are the biggest free agents to watch?

Tracking WNBA trades

Tracking WNBA free agency deals

    Dearica Hamby says Aces ‘discriminated’ against her for pregnancy; WNBPA to investigate

    "I gave everything I had, up until the disgusting comments that were made to me," Hamby wrote.

    Dearica Hamby addressed her trade to the Sparks, saying that Aces management "lied to" her and "discriminated against" her. The WNBPA also released a statement that it would look into the claims.

    Allisha Gray thanks Dallas after her trade to the Dream became official on Saturday.

    Reported earlier in the week, this deal is now official.

    If the Seattle Storm end up without Breanna Stewart, they are reportedly meeting with other free agents.

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday that Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot's free agency is expected to factor into Stewart's decision as she meets with four teams.

    WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy

    After becoming a WNBA champion with Las Vegas, Hamby revealed that she played in the Finals while pregnant with her second child.


Las Vegas Aces&#39; Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Dearica Hamby was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

