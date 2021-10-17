WNBA Finals Game 4, Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: TV, time, Live stream, how to watch

The Chicago Sky have a chance to win their first WNBA title, as Game 4 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals continues Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

Two-time league MVP Candace Parker, who won the 2016 title with the Los Angeles Sparks, has the chance to help her hometown team to a championship in her first season with Chicago. Opposing legends Britney Griner and Diana Taurasi of the Mercury are looking to force a Game 5 back in Arizona.

The Sky cruised to a 15-point victory (91-77) in Game 1 on the road before Phoenix rallied in Game 2 with an overtime victory (91-86) to even the series. In front of a raucous home crowd on Friday, Chicago blew out Phoenix, 86-50, bringing the Sky one game from a title. The 36-point margin of victory set a WNBA Finals record.

Here are some more details for Sunday's Game 4.

How to watch, live stream WNBA Finals Sky vs. Mercury

Game 4 will be aired on ESPN. Live streaming is available online or through the ESPN App. Fans can also stream via YouTube TV.

What time does Game 4 of WNBA Finals start?

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

How many games are the WNBA Finals?

Like the semifinals, the finals are a best-of-five series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA Finals: Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury TV, time, live stream