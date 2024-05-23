WNBA Expansion Team Officially Awarded to Toronto

The WNBA announced Thursday that Toronto has been awarded an expansion team which will begin playing in 2026. CBC Sports first reported the news of the expansion on May 10.

Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer Sports Ventures is committing $115 million for the franchise, which includes a $50 million expansion fee, plans to build a practice facility and other payments to the league, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Toronto will play its games at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, and will also play select games in Montreal and Vancouver. Kilmer Sports Ventures, which was formed to manage the team, will build the practice facility.

The W held two exhibition games in Toronto and Edmonton over the last two seasons. Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA commissioner, said during her press conference the league was ready to hold a preseason game in Toronto in 2020 but the pandemic curbed those plans.

The Toronto franchise, the league’s 14th team, will be the first non-U.S. team in the WNBA. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play next season as the league’s 13th franchise. Engelbert told reporters during April’s WNBA draft her goal is to have 16 teams in the league.

The $50 million expansion fee is the same amount the Golden State Warriors’ ownership group, led by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, paid for the Valkyries.

With assistance from Scott Soshnick.

