WNBA All-Star reserves include Sabrina Ionescu, 2022 ASG MVP Kelsey Plum

The WNBA announced 12 All-Star reserve players Saturday, rounding out the roster for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Nine teams are represented among the 12 women, and the group contains a seven-time All-Star as well as a few first-timers.

While All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches, reserves are chosen by coaches only and they're not allowed to vote for their own players.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has been chosen as one of 12 reserves for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The 12 reserves join the 10 starters below who were announced a week ago:

Wilson and Stewart received the most fan votes to serve as All-Star Team captains. One of the perks of that job is getting to pick their own teams, which they'll do during a live special July 8 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.