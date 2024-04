GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s Marshawn Kneeland is going to Dallas.

The Cowboys chose the defensive end Friday in the second round of the NFL draft. He was the 56th pick.

“Anybody that comes through, they’re not working harder than I,” Kneeland, a Grand Rapids native, previously said.

