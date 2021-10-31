Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?

Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”

Source: Quinton Mayo @ May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“Rui’s name is sort of taboo around here.”

My latest column on just what’s going on with Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura and how the team is “reacting” to it.

Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/addressing-t… – 10:00 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is still working his was back with individual workouts and weight lifting at the team’s practice facility. It has been when media isn’t around, but he’s continuing to work, Unseld Jr. says. – 5:36 PM

More on this storyline

There has been chatter among the team that maybe Rui’s absence has something to do with the Olympics and the lack of success achieved in his home country, but still, no one is quite sure. “What’s weird is Rui’s name is sort of taboo around here – nobody mentions him or anything,” another source added. “You probably know more than we do at this point when it comes to what’s going on with Ru.” -via May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter / October 31, 2021