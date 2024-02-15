Wisconsin in top six programs for four-star DT from Pennsylvania

The Wisconsin Badgers football program was included in the top six potential destinations by four-star defensive tackle Maxwell Roy on Wednesday.

Roy is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and he’s a junior at St. Joseph’s Prep and he’s a member of the class of 2025 recruiting cycle. Amongst his final six teams, five of them are members of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin has had success with St. Joseph’s as recently as this past year, reeling in three-star cornerback Omillio Agard as a part of their class of 2024 commitments.

Roy will likely wait a few months, at minimum, before making any sort of decision where he’ll play his college football, but the Badgers are certainly in the running.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire