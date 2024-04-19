Wisconsin top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag reaffirms commitment to Badgers

Wisconsin basketball fans are reeling after starting point guard and team leader Chucky Hepburn entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

The news came directly on the heels of Badgers star guard A.J. Storr officially committing to Kansas. It was a 20-minute span that reinforced the severity of Wisconsin’s roster turnover, and showed the work head coach Greg Gard must do this offseason to improve the team.

One potential long-term replacement for Hepburn is top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag — a Wisconsin signee. He is 247Sports’ No. 104 player in class of 2024, No. 11 point guard and No. 3 recruit from his home state of Minnesota. By all accounts, he could be one of the more talented Badger point guards in some time.

Wisconsin fans were predictably angered by the current state of college basketball after Hepburn’s departure. If there was any fright Freitag could follow the veteran out the door, that was put to rest later Thursday afternoon:

Daniel Freitag said Greg Gard called him after the Hepburn news broke. "He told me make sure I'm ready."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 18, 2024

Just texted #Badgers 2024 point guard signee Daniel Freitag about the Chucky Hepburn to the transfer portal news. His response: "A lot of opportunity is in the air" — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) April 18, 2024

