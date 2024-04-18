BREAKING: Wisconsin star guard Chucky Hepburn enters transfer portal

Wisconsin basketball star guard Chucky Hepburn is entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

The shocking news comes after the Badgers already lost top guard A.J. Storr to the portal earlier in the offseason.

Hepburn moves on after three decorated years with the Badgers. He played in 103 games, averaging 32.1 minutes, 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 42% shooting and 36% from three.

The former four-star recruit was a substantial part of Wisconsin’s stellar Big Ten-winning 2021-22 team. No postseason success followed, but he was the undisputed face of the last three years of Wisconsin basketball.

He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Greg Gard and his staff must now return to the drawing board to find replacements for Hepburn, Storr and forward Tyler Wahl entering next season.

