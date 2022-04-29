Wisconsin showing interest in Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk

Greg Gard and his coaching staff have been incredibly active in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to add some much needed depth to the program.

On Thursday, Jake Lieberman reported that Wisconsin was among a long list of potential suitors that had reached out to Illinois transfer forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward appeared in 24 games for the Illini last season. In just over seven minutes per game, Bosmans-Verdonk averaged 1.6 points, and 2.1 rebounds on 47% shooting from the field.

The Belgium native has reportedly heard from Wisconsin, South Carolina, Tulsa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Saint Louis, Loyola Marymount, and a host of others.

Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (@BosmansVerdonk) tells me that he’s heard from South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tulsa, V Tech, Arizona State, Saint Louis, Loyola-Marymount, + many more. Been in the portal for a day. Highly sought after big. — jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) April 28, 2022

