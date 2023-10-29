Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen injured in Ohio State game, out for second half

Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen is out for the second half of the Badgers' game against Ohio State with a leg injury.

Allen was seen in street clothes in the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

Allen was injured late in the second quarter after he was hit on a shovel pass at the 1-yard line on a third down.

He stayed down and was tended to before Wisconsin kicked a field goal to go into halftime down 10-3.

Allen limped off the field as he made his way into the locker room. Allen has rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries. He also had two fumbles, losing one of them, in the game.

The Badgers were already playing without running back Chez Mellusi, who suffered a broken leg in the Big Ten opener last month.

Jackson Acker is next up on the Badgers' running back depth chart.

In addition to Allen, Chimere Dike also has a leg injury. He's questionable to return.

Dike had been productive on special teams, ripping off a 37-yard punt return earlier in the game.

