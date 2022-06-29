Wisconsin QB target Lincoln Kienholz commits to PAC-12 school

After narrowing his list of schools down to Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and North Dakota State, 2023 three-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has officially committed to the University of Washington.

Per 247sports, Kienholz is the No. 60 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the top-ranked player in the state of South Dakota.

As a junior, the T.F. Riggs High School standout threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also ran for an additional 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Wisconsin desperately needs a signal-caller in the 2023 recruiting class, so it’ll be back to the drawing board at a critical position for the Badgers.

I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington!!! @UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan pic.twitter.com/qCpwl8gG7I — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) June 29, 2022

