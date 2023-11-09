Wisconsin officially signs its top-ranked class of 2024 recruit

The city of Madison, Wisconsin Badgers fans and the college basketball world are likely focused on Wisconsin’s upcoming tilt against No. 9 Tennessee on Friday night.

Rightfully so, as the Badgers appear to be much improved from last year and began their season with a 105-76 win over Arkansas State. A win against Tennessee on Friday, and we could be looking at a Big Ten-contending team.

While all that is going on, Wisconsin did officially sign its top-ranked recruit in the class of 2024: four-star point guard Daniel Freitag.

Freitag is the No. 117 player in the class, the No. 8 point guard and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙒𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙀𝙇𝙇@DanielFreitag_ is a Badger ✍️☑️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Point Guard

Bloomington, MN pic.twitter.com/0gZTVT1iQY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 8, 2023

The point guard is one of two players committed to Wisconsin’s class of 2024, alongside three-star shooting guard Jack Robinson. The class as a whole ranks No. 47 nationally at this point in the process.

