Wisconsin officially signs its top-ranked class of 2024 recruit

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

The city of Madison, Wisconsin Badgers fans and the college basketball world are likely focused on Wisconsin’s upcoming tilt against No. 9 Tennessee on Friday night.

Rightfully so, as the Badgers appear to be much improved from last year and began their season with a 105-76 win over Arkansas State. A win against Tennessee on Friday, and we could be looking at a Big Ten-contending team.

While all that is going on, Wisconsin did officially sign its top-ranked recruit in the class of 2024: four-star point guard Daniel Freitag.

Freitag is the No. 117 player in the class, the No. 8 point guard and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

The point guard is one of two players committed to Wisconsin’s class of 2024, alongside three-star shooting guard Jack Robinson. The class as a whole ranks No. 47 nationally at this point in the process.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire