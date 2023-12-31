Wisconsin officially announces the signing of Oklahoma transfer RB Tawee Walker

Earlier today, Wisconsin officially announced the signing of Oklahoma transfer running back Tawee Walker as the Badgers added to their postseason success in the portal.

Walker was Oklahoma’s change of pace back this past season, and had seven touchdowns to go with his 513 yards as a Sooner this past year. He comes to Wisconsin to play in a running back room headlined by Chez Mellusi, who will return to lead the way. Walker heads to Madison with one year of eligibility left in a running back room that will lose Braelon Allen’s services to the NFL draft after this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire