Wisconsin offers four-star edge rusher from Illinois

Wisconsin offered Marquise Lightfoot, a 6-foot-5, 215 pound edge rusher from Chicago, Illinois on Thursday. Lightfoot is a four-star athlete from the class of 2024 and still has one more year of high school football at Kenwood Academy before potentially joining the collegiate level.

The Badgers were the 33rd team to offer the talented junior, joining multiple Big Ten schools including Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska.

To this point, Wisconsin has secured two commitments for the class of 2024, already adding cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois) and four-star quarterback Mabrey Mattauer (The Woodlands, Texas). In addition to Alexander and Lightfoot, the Badgers also offered three-star athlete Tysean Griffin from Chicago on Thursday, showing a commitment to recruiting in the Windy City under new head coach Luke Fickell.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire