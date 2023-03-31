Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator in the top ten OC’s per PFF
Wisconsin football is changing their offensive identity. The Badgers hired Phil Longo from North Carolina this offseason to lead the charge as their next offensive coordinator.
Longo is known for a very different style of offense than Wisconsin fans have become accustomed to seeing during the Barry Alvarez and beyond era. The Tar Heels ran a version of the “Air Raid” offense, but still mixed in a heavy dose of the running game.
He has had a ton of success at North Carolina and helped turn quarterback Drake Maye into one of the stars of college football in 2022.
Here is a look at the complete top ten per PFF:
Top 10 offensive coordinators heading into the 2023 season, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/4lSbucVOzb
— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 28, 2023