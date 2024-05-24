Wisconsin loses top class of 2025 target E.J. Walker to an SEC school

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target E.J. Walker committed to South Carolina on Friday.

The Badgers were among the four-star power forward’s finalists along with the Gamecocks, Purdue Boilermakers and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Walker chooses a South Carolina program that is run by former Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris. Paris was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2024 after leading the Gamecocks to a 26-8 record in only his second year with the program.

The talented power forward is 247Sports’ No. 146 player in the class of 2025, No. 29 power forward and No. 2 recruit from the state of Kentucky. Wisconsin loses Walker after hosting him on an official visit the weekend of April 28, plus on several unofficial visits in 2023.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, ranks No. 15 in the nation with a commitment from in-state SG Zach Kinziger.

Losing Walker is a big blow as the Badgers were one of his top programs. The program is working to build depth at the position after losing Tyler Wahl (graduation) and Gus Yalden (transfer portal) after the 2023-24 season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire