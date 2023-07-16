Wisconsin leads the nation in appearances in this bowl game over the last decade

While the appearances have recently not gone according to plan, Wisconsin has found itself as a regular in one of the nation’s most respected bowl games.

The Badgers have been in the Rose Bowl four times since 2010, and they are tied with Oregon for the most appearances in that time frame. Wisconsin met Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl as the Ducks came away with a win in a back-and-forth matchup.

After a run of three consecutive Rose Bowl wins in the 1990’s, the Badgers have dropped all four of their Rose Bowl appearances since 2010, with the latest coming against the Ducks.

