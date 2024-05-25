Wisconsin lands official visit with three-star class of 2025 athlete

Wisconsin class of 2025 target Naiim Parrish will officially visit the Badgers from June 14-16.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Parrish is the nation’s No. 82 athlete, No. 31 recruit from New Jersey and No. 1002 overall recruit in the class of 2025. The Oradell, New Jersey native is a rising senior representing Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.

The 5’11,” 165-pound athlete was featured on both offense and defensive for Bergen Catholic High School. He also plays varsity basketball.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star athlete on May 11. In total, Parrish has received 13 offers. The most notable include from Penn State, Syracuse, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Minnesota and Arizona State.

Alongside Wisconsin, Parrish has also scheduled offers with Minnesota, Arizona State and Georgia Tech in June.

With experience at cornerback and wide receiver, Parrish’s speed and athleticism allow him to play multiple positions. Whether it be tracking a defender down in the open field or catching a deep ball, his versatile ability could play dividends for UW’s program.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 17 in the nation at this stage in the proccess. The class currently has one cornerback committed: Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, OH.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire