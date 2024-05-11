Wisconsin hockey great Meghan Duggan says delivering commencement speech the "honor of a lifetime"

Wisconsin Badgers Meghan Duggan (7) handles the puck during an NCAA tournament women's hockey game against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on March 12, 2011. Wisconsin won 2-1.

MADISON – Meghan Duggan took the call earlier this year and couldn’t believe her ears.

The University of Wisconsin was inviting the former Badgers hockey star back to campus to deliver the keynote address at the spring graduation.

“I thought to myself. 'Really? Me?,'” she said.

Duggan, 36, will deliver her speech Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. She joins an impressive list of former Badgers athletes who have been commencement speakers that include J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson (football), Michael Finley (basketball) and Rose Lavelle (women's soccer).

Duggan led the Badgers to a national championship and won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2011, her senior season. She went to play on three Olympic teams, winning gold in the 2018 games, and currently is the director of player development for the New Jersey Devils.

She met with reporters at La Bahn Arena on the eve of her address.

The following Q & A of her interview session has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: What does it mean to you to do the commencement speech and what will be your message?

Duggan: The honor to be asked to come back and do something of this magnitude is the honor of a lifetime for me. I love this university, this city so much. I have so many great memories from here and now being able to come back with my family and celebrate another generation of Wisconsin graduates and people who made all those memories here is the honor of a lifetime for me. It's great to be back in Madison. I’m very excited for (Saturday). I worked very hard to create something I hope will inspire everyone in the stadium and we’ll leave it at that.

Q: What do you remember about your graduation ceremony?

Duggan: I can’t remember specifics. I do remember sitting in the crowd in the Kohl Center with one of my best friends and teammate at the time, Kelly Nash. We were graduating together. I was part of the winter commencement, but obviously it’s super-exciting. I had my whole family in town. For me and for us at that time, you’re celebrating school coming to an end and everything you achieved in the classroom and everything you worked towards and your degree. But for the athletes it’s that extra special celebrating all that you achieved athletically, everything you went through, your teammates, coaches, support staff, everyone you had the time to be with during your eligibility here. ... It’s a little bit of a celebration but also a mourning at that time, too. (It was) four or five of the best years of my life here, playing and competing for the Badgers.

Q: Is there some advice you would have liked to have heard at your graduation that you included in your speech?

Duggan: I thought a lot of about that - what did I want to hear or wish that I heard back then - and I have a lot of that in (Saturday's) address. I think too, for me when I look back on my time here, I think about all the moments I was stressed for exams or rushing or busy or anxious about school and hockey. I think one of my biggest messages in general these days is just about taking care of the people around you, honoring relationships and really putting the time and effort and energy into those things and the people because that is what you miss so much.

Q: Did you ever think you could be the commencement speaker when you graduated? Is that something that crossed your mind?

Duggan: If somebody would have asked me that I would have thought they were crazy. I was still young in my playing career at that time and in my life, so my message to anyone of that generation is you’re graduating with tons of tools, everything you’ve learned from when you’ve been here. It's not always going to be easy. The real world, it’s hard sometimes, right? And they don’t need to know what they’re going to be or what they’re going to do. I was sitting there like them (thinking) 'What am I going to do? What is the next step?'. Obviously there are things you can do along the way that I feel help pieces fall into place or help pick you up when you’re down. I think (Saturday) should celebrate all that you’ve accomplished. Just know that you’re going to be able to take what you’ve learned and what you experienced, the highs and lows here, and that will help you in that next chapter even if sometimes it doesn’t feel like it or it feels hard.

Q: There will be some Wisconsin women's hockey players graduating. They’re going into a world of women’s hockey that is much different than when you graduated. How do they take advantage of that?

Duggan: What an opportunity ahead of those women. So many of them had so much success here. I’ve been following the last couple of years and just encourage them to go at it. Seize the opportunity, don’t let your foot off the gas. If that is something they want to do, go after it. There are spots to be had. Obviously they’ve got the (Professional Women's Hockey League) draft coming up in the next month or so, so (it's a) very exciting time for all those women. I think that helps with some of the uncertainty that you feel as an athlete graduating.

Q: What stands out to you when you watch this generation of University of Wisconsin players?

Duggan: The skill and talent level and speed, it elevates every year and that’s kudos to training and strength and conditioning staff, the coaching staff, just the evolution of the way we see and look and play and train the game. It’s been awesome to watch. I was crushed a couple of months ago watching the national championship game this year but was elated last year when they won. I’ve been a close follower and close supporter, always texting with the coaches and some of the older players I’ve crossed paths with here and there. The success that this program has had and continues to have means so much to myself and all the other alumni. I’m so proud to look at this arena and the banners and to have played a part of it a long time ago.

Q: How did being a student-athlete prepare you for life after playing?

Duggan: I think it’s my experience as a student-athlete in terms of prioritizing time, working in a team, work ethic, being able to make decisions under pressure. Those are the types of things I learned here. Being part of a team, confidence, leadership, those are all the things that I learned. Being part of a team and when push comes to shove, trying to study for an exam and time management, all those types of things. That is what I learned as a student athlete regardless of degree that I’ve brought into parenting or my career right now in the NHL.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Q&A with Wisconsin commencement speaker, hockey great Meghan Duggan