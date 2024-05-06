Wisconsin HC Greg Gard: ‘We’re not done’ adding from transfer portal

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard spoke with reporters ahead of his annual Garding Against Cancer charity event on Friday. A major topic of conversation was the transfer portal, and the program’s recent recruiting success.

That success came in the form of commitments from Central Arkansas G Camren Hunter, Missouri G John Tonje and Northern Illinois F Xavier Amos. The roster looks different than on April 25 when the head coach had to address the departures of star guard Chucky Hepburn and wing A.J. Storr. After the recent additions, it looks like it can compete in a tough Big Ten in 2024-25.

Reporters asked Gard about the last few weeks, and about what was next for the program with the portal cycle continuing.

“I wasn’t going to use the old Packers quarterback quote of ‘Relax’ [two weeks ago], but I knew it was a matter of time before [we got commitments],” Gard said. “There’s a lot of things that are in the works before the public finds out about them. So there were things already moving in the right direction. And we’re not done. We have one position I’d like to get some more help and create more depth with, specifically up front…But the three we got in Cam[ren Hunter], Xavier [Amos] and John [Tonje] are really good fits.”

‘We’re not done’ is obviously the most significant part of the quote. Wisconsin has one scholarship left to fill and is still in pursuit of some of the transfer portal’s to players.

The backcourt has impressive depth with Max Klesmit, Daniel Freitag, John Blackwell and the two portal additions. Some help is needed in the frontcourt with only Amos, Steven Crowl, Nolan Winter and Carter Gilmore projected to be significant contributors.

