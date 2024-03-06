Wisconsin guard returns to practice ahead of matchup vs Rutgers

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee returned to practice this week in advance of the Badgers matchup with Rutgers on Thursday evening.

McGee has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury. Wisconsin is 4-7 in that time, including a mark of 2-7 in its last nine games.

The veteran guard was averaging 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 6.8 minutes per game of action this season before the injury. While the numbers aren’t significant, Wisconsin has dearly missed McGee’s presence as a dependable backup point guard and reliable option. The team’s struggles have been due to several factors, but they also align with when McGee suffered his injury.

#Badgers Kamari McGee returned to practice this week. His status for Thursday is TBD but he is moving well. pic.twitter.com/5vBzLGYRjp — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 6, 2024

Eyes will turn on Thursday afternoon to see if the former UW-Green Bay transfer can suit up for the Badgers home contest against Rutgers.

247Sports’ Evan Flood did add that McGee was not ‘full go’ at practice quite yet, so a return Thursday might be wishful thinking.

Kamari McGee returned to practice for #Badgers. Not full-go, however per team official. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 6, 2024

More importantly, Wisconsin needs McGee back for its run in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. The last month of basketball has indicated the team may continue to struggle without him.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire