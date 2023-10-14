Wisconsin 0, Iowa 0, first quarter in huge Big Ten West game

The Wisconsin football team renews its rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium and first place in the Big Ten West is on the line.

The Badgers are coming off a 23-14 win over Rutgers, while Iowa defeated Purdue, 20-14, last week.

We'll have in-game updates from the press box here. Refresh your browser for the latest.

Badgers go for it on fourth down and convert; it's Bryson Green again

What a drive for Bryson Green so far; he hauled in a low pass on fourth and 4 at the 22-yard line, but it's unclear if he actually came up with the pass cleanly. It's under review. If it's overturned, Iowa will get the ball, but it's looking promising.

Bryson Green with a highlight-reel catch for 42 yards

Tanner Mordecai has two first-down passes out of the gate, including a 42-yarder to Bryson Green that was an amazing catch matched up one-on-one with Cooper DeJean.

One play earlier, Will Pauling hauled in a 12-yard reception for a first down.

Wisconsin now on the Iowa 40-yard line after the two connections. Very good signs early for the passing game.

Iowa punts from plus territory

Deacon Hill's first pass of the day is a short dumpoff that Jordan Turner broke up, and the Hawkeyes punt from the Wisconsin 43-yard line.

Senior Tory Taylor, one of the elite punters in the country, gets the ball to settle at the Wisconsin 4-yard line, so UW will get it, but the Badgers have a long way to go.

Potential early injury for Badgers that could sting

James Thompson, who has three sacks this year (tied for third in the Big Ten; pretty impressive for a defensive tackle) limped off early and is now in the red injury tent. That would be a big loss for the Badgers.

Iowa, meanwhile, has run the ball on each of its first six snaps and is on Wisconsin's side of the field, gaining 30 yards on those carries to the 45.

Gavin Lahm handles the kickoff and Iowa starts at the 25

Gavin Lahm, and not Jack Van Dyke, lines up the first kick of the game (Van Dyke has kicked four balls out of bounds this year). Iowa signals fair catch and grabs it one step into the end zone anyway, so the Hawkeyes will start at the 25-yard line.

We're just about set; Iowa gets the ball first

Iowa won the coin toss but didn't do the typical move of deferring to the second half, and the Hawkeyes elected to receive first. We're ready for a massive Big Ten West battle here at Camp Randall Stadium.

Why did Deacon Hill transfer from Wisconsin?

One of the main characters in today's game will be Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, filling in for injured Cade McNamara and playing against the program of which he was a part last year. Hill's reputation precedes him as a player with a cannon arm but accuracy that can best be called "developing." He completed only six passes last week, and none to a receiver, but Iowa still won the game against Purdue.

Here's a bit about his decision to transfer from Madison and the former Badgers quarterback and assistant coach who brought him to Iowa City.

Fourqurean not in uniform for Badgers

Nyzier Fourqurean was listed as questionable after he left last week's game with an injury, but he's not in uniform today, so expect to see Jonas Duclona get some snaps. The true freshman saw his first snaps on defense against Rutgers in Fourqurean's stead last week.

More pressure on the corners who already see big snaps: Ricardo Hallman, Alexander Smith and Jason Maitre.

They're playing today for this big fella

Interested in knowing a little more about the Heartland Trophy, the big beefy fella that will be awarded to today's winner? Here's some background.

Four things to watch and four nuggets

For a little more preview fodder on Wisconsin-Iowa, check out Jeff Potrykus' four things to watch that dropped this week at JSOnline.com.

Here are four nuggets leading into the game:

Ricardo Hallman has interceptions in three straight games, including the one that he returned 95 yards for the play of the game last week against Rutgers. He has four for the year, tied with five other players for the national lead coming into today. It's also the most in the Big Ten.

Braelon Allen is just 18 yards away from the 3,000-yard rushing mark in his career. That would make 14 in Badgers history to reach that threshold (more than any other Big Ten program). Can you name the other 13?

The Badgers lead the Big Ten with 203.6 rushing yards per game.

With three sacks, James Thompson is tied for third in the Big Ten in that department, which is saying something since he's a defensive tackle and isn't necessarily the guy you'd expect to get to the quarterback.

OK, the other 13 are: Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Ron Dayne, Montee Ball, James White, Anthony Davis Brent Moss (you probably knew all those), Terrell Fletcher, P.J. Hill, Billy Marek, John Clay, Alan Ameche (oh yeah!) and Corey Clement.

Another story to watch: Who handles kickoffs?

As Jeff Potrykus points out, it's Gavin Lahm first up handling kickoffs in warmups. That would mark a change; the Kaukauna (shout out to my alma mater!) alumnus kicked off 47 times last year, but the job has been handled thus far in 2023 by Jack Van Dyke (from Neenah, since we're shouting out the Fox Valley).

Van Dyke has kicked four balls out of bounds, so there's been some sentiment around a switch.

Just how low scoring will this game be?

It's not raining at the moment at Camp Randall Stadium, so perhaps that's one element of offense-depressing that won't be in play. But for two teams still figuring out on offense (and a traditionally strong Iowa defense), this should be a low-scoring affair.

Brett McMurphy points out that the over/under is 34½ points. Since 2005, this is only the 10th total at 35 points or less, and six of those games involved Iowa.

Iowa at Wisconsin over/under is 34½ points. Since 2005, this is only the 10th total at 35 points or less w/6 of those games involving Iowa. Of previous 9 games w/35 points or lower total, 5 went under, 3 over & 1 push via @EvanHAbrams — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2023

Tanor Bortolini snapping with the ones in warmups

Incumbent center Tanor Bortolini is snapping with the ones in pregame warmups, foretelling that he'll be back in that spot again today. Jake Renfro is working with the twos.

Fourqurean listed as questionable on Badgers injury report

Nyzier Fourqurean, the cornerback who left the game limping against Rutgers last week, is listed as questionable for the clash with Iowa today. He's joined in that designation by Isaiah Mullens, the defensive tackle who hasn't played yet this season.

Otherwise, no real surprises on the injury list that came out two hours before kickoff. Players listed out are: running back Chez Mellusi, cornerback Michael Mack, cornerback Max Lofy, safety Jackson Trudgeon, outside linebacker Aaron Witt, offensive lineman Peyton Lange, tight end Angel Toombs, tight end Michael Cerniglia, wide receiver Chris Brooks and tight end Jack Pugh.

One of the big questions today is whether center Jake Renfro, who was available last week after starting the season injured, will get some time at center. Last week, starter Tanor Bortolini had a few wobbly snaps; Renfro was a first-team All Conference pick at center last year in the American Athletic with Cincinnati and transferred into the program with the presumed intention of becoming the team's starting center. He hasn't seen the field yet, though.

How to watch: Time and TV info for Badgers' game against Hawkeyes

What trophy does Wisconsin and Iowa play for?

The Heartland Trophy. Here's more background on the trophy and the rivalry.

What are the odds, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Iowa?

Wisconsin is favored by 9 points. Who are our reporters picking in the game? Here are their predictions.

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

