Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in?

Here's what we know about the Wisconsin Badgers players leaving the program (and those heading in) for the 2024 season. The first transfer portal window closed Jan. 2, with another window opening from April 15 to 30.

2023 Badgers declared for NFL draft

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

The three-year standout from Fond du Lac finishes his career ninth in career rushing yards with the Badgers. He cleared 100 rushing yards in 20 games at UW.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks Rutgers defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (92) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

After four years with the Badgers, the versatile offensive lineman (who spent the 2023 season at center) announced he was submitting his name for the NFL Draft on Dec. 13, shortly after teasing that outcome when he was selected to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl. He went on to have an excellent showing at the NFL combine.

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers punter Gavin Meyers (28), long snapper Peter Bowden (47) and place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) celebrate after a field goal by Vakos against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

He's been in the program since 2019 and was regarded as one of the best long snappers in the country, getting named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award acknowledging the nation's best. He played in all 13 games for UW the past three seasons.

Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) celebrates his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Njongmeta saw a reduction in playing time this year, but that didn't stop him from getting an invite to the NFL combine, joining Allen and Bortolini in that regard.

Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre (23) returns an interception during the second quarter of their game September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Georgia Southern 35-14.

Jason Maitre, cornerback (minicamp invite with Bears)

The Badgers' No. 1 nickel corner in 2023 announced Dec. 14 that he would not be participating in the ReliaQuest Bowl and would instead be prepping for the NFL Draft. Maitre transferred into the program from Boston College and played one year, starting nine games and playing in all 12 in the regular season. He had one interception. Maitre would not have been back in 2024 anyway, having completed eligibility.

Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci (87) and team celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after their game on November 25, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14. The team uses the ceremonial axe to act out cutting down the goalposts.

Hayden Rucci, tight end (signed as UDFA with Dolphins)

Rucci, who has been with the Badgers program for five seasons, will be pursuing the NFL after appearing in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The native of Pennsylvania played in 35 games at UW, including 22 the past two seasons, and younger brother Nolan is also an offensive lineman in the program.

2023 Badgers leaving Wisconsin via transfer portal

Wisconsin offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (61) snaps the ball to quarterback Myles Burkett (16) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat New Mexico State 66-7.

Barrett spent time as the No. 2 center on the depth chart behind Tanor Bortolini when transfer Jake Renfro was sidelined by injury, though Renfro returned to health by season's end. The redshirt junior from Illinois played in nine games on special teams last year and saw the field sparingly in 2023. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) catches a pass in front of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Bell will have two seasons of eligibility left after he announced he was departing the program Dec. 4. He had a productive two seasons with the Badgers, catching 69 balls for 740 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The Colorado native did not play in the 2023 season for the Badgers.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai avoids the rush of outside linebacker T.J. Bollers during The Launch, the team's intra-squad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday April 22, 2023.

The Iowa native began his UW career at outside linebacker but transitioned to defensive end during the 2023 season. He played in four games, mostly on special teams, and had been working with the No. 3 unit in the 2024 spring. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The native of Whitefish Bay has been in the program since 2019 but has played only sparingly. His younger brother, Joe, is a Badgers offensive lineman.

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett (16) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0.

The Franklin High School standout led his school to a state title and played in two games as a redshirt freshman last season. He was the lone holdover among quarterbacks on the roster from 2022, and at times, he rose as high as second on the depth chart when Braedyn Locke was pressed into starting duty. He committed to Albany on Jan. 8.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) is pushed out of bounds by Georgia Southern defensive back Jalen Denton (2) during the first half of the game on Saturday September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Dike announced Dec. 4 that he would be leaving the program and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer. The Waukesha North High School alumnus has been at Wisconsin the past four years, playing in 44 games and catching 97 passes for 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns, including six in 2022. He'll leave the program in the top 20 of receiving yards. He announced Dec. 20 he'd be transferring to Florida, where former UW quarterback Graham Mertz is expected back next season.

Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Evers throws a pass during practice in August of 2023.

Evers transferred into the program before the 2023 season from Oklahoma, but he was still likely no better than third on the depth chart in 2024 and announced April 13 his intention to transfer again.

Delavan-Darien High School alumnus has been in the program since 2020 and played in nine games over the past two years, often on special teams.

The New Jersey native did not see the field in three years within the program.

Kaden Johnson #52 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Johnson played in 13 games each of the past two seasons, and he finished this year with a sack and five tackles. The native of St. Paul will have a year of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) shares a few words with Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won the game, 35-14.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The fifth-year defensive lineman started 22 games and played in 38 for UW, entered the transfer portal Dec. 18, leaving Wisconsin thin at this position. Johnson recorded one-half sack, two tackles for loss and 18 total tackles in his final season at UW.

Freshman from Pennsylvania did not see the field in 2023. He committed to the program in June of 2022 when Paul Chryst was still leading the program.

The 6-5 receiver spent two seasons at Wisconsin but never saw the field. A native of Michigan.

Iowa place kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks field goal over Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson (56), defensive end Gio Paez (94) and defensive end Ben Barten (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Iowa beat Wisconsin 15-6.

The true freshman walk-on from Cashton did not see the field for the Badgers this season.

A report in March indicated that Paez had entered the transfer portal after five seasons with Wisconsin. The native of California has 34 games played at UW in his career, with 36 tackles.

Braedyn Locke of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Nolan Rucci following the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.

Hayden's younger brother was a five-star recruit out of Pennsylvania and was working his way up the depth chart; he played in three games in 2023 and three in 2022. His claim to fame at Wisconsin will be his game-deciding touchdown catch as an eligible receiver against Illinois.

Freshman did not see the field at Wisconsin and has four years of eligibility left.

Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) tackles Nebraska running back Anthony Grant (23) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 24-17 in overtime.

The Michigan native had three sacks and a forced fumble as a senior in 2023, part of a career in which he appeared in 30 games (three interceptions, five sacks, 12½ tackles for loss). He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl defensive MVP in 2022. Turner will have one year of eligibility remaining and announced Dec. 18 that he'd be landing at Michigan State.

Wisconsin defensive end Darian Varner works during a preseason practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Varner transferred from Temple before the 2023 season and played just one year at Wisconsin, finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in his redshirt junior season. Varner, a first-team All Conference choice in the American Athletic Conference before arriving at UW, wasn't able to match his on-field success that he had at Temple.

Michigan recruit has been in the program the past two years and saw brief field action.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig (78) is shown during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Maryland 23-10.

The four-star prospect from Kettle Moraine High School was a top in-state recruit in 2020, and he was part of a guard rotation early this season and saw action in 12 games, but his snaps decreased as the year went on. Played in 34 career games at Wisconsin.

Heading to Wisconsin in transfer portal

Sebastian Cheeks, a four-star linebacker from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill.

The Illinois native has played in 11 games the past two years. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) is tackled by USC Trojans safety Bryson Shaw (27) and linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The highly regarded linebacker recruit out of Louisiana played 12 games as a true freshman with USC this past year, recording 40 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries and one pass defended. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

The cornerback from Miami has played in 38 games over three years at Toledo and has one year of eligibility remaining. He has two career interceptions but was credited with 11 passes defended just last year and 16 for his career, plus a forced fumble.

Sep 30, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The spring addition via the portal announced his commitment May 10. The 6-3, 199-pounder played two seasons at Boston College and has 43 career catches at BC.

Michigan State's Tyrell Henry warms up before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The wide receiver and return specialist spent two seasons with the Spartans had 24 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also averaged 6.8 yards on punt returns and 17.1 yards on kickoff returns.

Hills, who will have one year of eligibility left, posted nine tackles for loss in 2023, with three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Leon Lowery (16) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-4, 239-pound outside linebacker played 25 games at Syracuse over the last two seasons, has two years of eligibility remaining. He started all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore this season and recorded 3 ½ sacks, 7 ½ tackles for loss and 46 total tackles. It's been a bit of a journey for him after he committed Dec. 3 to the Badgers but decommitted the next day, only to re-commit Dec. 7.

With the Badgers and LSU about to face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl, McGohan announced his intention to play for Wisconsin on Dec. 14. The 6-4 freshman from Ohio played sparingly in eight games for the Tigers.

Nelson, who had previously worked with new Badgers offensive line coach AJ Blazek, stands 6-6 and 308 pounds. The Floridian announced he was coming to UW on April 22, a boost to the team's thin line unit.

The Arrowhead High School graduate announced he was relocating to Wisconsin on April 24. He joins as a walk-on with three years of eligibility remaining

The three-year starter at Luke Fickell's former program joins Wisconsin as a graduate transfer and has appeared in 49 career games. The incumbent at UW, senior Peter Bowden, is one of several finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award acknowledging the nation's best long snapper.

The FCS All-American and native Virginian has one year of eligibility left after recording 24½ sacks at William and Mary in his career, including 9½ this past season.

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs with the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) and linebacker Jaheim Thomas (28) make the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

He started his career at Cincinnati under current Badgers coach Luke Fickell but then went to Arkansas, where he posted 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 90 tackles overall, ranking top-five in the SEC in the latter category through the regular season. He'll have one year of eligibility left.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The junior racked up 19 touchdowns and 2,703 passing yards this season with the Hurricanes, one of his three years under center at Miami. He's thrown for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns overall, with 23 interceptions. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Walker, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, joins a suddenly crowded running back room that includes returnee Chez Mellusi and a trio of talented freshmen. He rushed 102 times for 513 yards and seven touchdowns this season at Oklahoma.

Note: Northern Iowa linebacker Jasiah Galvin committed to Wisconsin on Dec. 15 but then switched his commitment to Stanford on Jan. 15.

Leaving Wisconsin for other reasons

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jack Pugh (47) carries the ball during spring football practice, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/UW Athletic Communications)

Jack Pugh, tight end

Pugh posted Dec. 4 that he was choosing to leave football to focus on his mental health. The recruit from Ohio played in one career game, in 2022.

Bryan Sanborn, linebacker

The Illinois native and brother of former UW standout Jack Sanborn announced he was retiring from football in March of 2024. He played in 17 games with the Badgers, mostly on special teams.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) and his team celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy after their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14. The team uses the ceremonial axe to act out cutting down the goalposts. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Top 2023 contributors completing eligibility with Badgers

This list does not include players who have the option to return, unless they indicated an expectation to depart.

Tanner Mordecai, quarterback (signed as UDFA with 49ers). Transfer from SMU served as the team's starter all season when healthy, throwing for 1,687 yards through the regular season with six touchdowns.

Alexander Smith, cornerback. Played in 53 games at Wisconsin and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season.

Michael Furtney, offensive line (minicamp invite with Packers). Guard has been a regular on the offensive line each of the past two seasons, starting all 12 games this season.

C.J. Goetz, linebacker. Waukesha Catholic Memorial grad registered 58 games played and more than 25 tackles for loss in his career, including team-leading 11 in 2023.

Travian Blaylock, safety (minicamp invite with Bears). Texas native played in 13 games last year and was in the UW program since 2018.

Darrion Dupree, a running back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, carries the ball during the team's season-opening win over East St. Louis at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill. on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023.

*indicates early enrollee, eligible for spring practices in early 2024.

Notes: Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia) a 6-1, 190 pound safety from Philadelphia who committed in April of 2023, de-committed on Dec. 7.

Booker announced he was de-committing from Wisconsin June 21 and announced his intention one day later to play for UCLA instead, but he flipped back to Wisconsin on signing day, Dec. 20.

Also on June 21, cornerback Vernon Woodward III (Winter Park, Florida) announced he was de-committing from Wisconsin and pledging to Illinois instead.

Chicago cornerback Austin Alexander de-committed Jan. 25, 2023.

Germantown running back Cooper Catalano carries the ball against Slinger in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game Friday, October 21, 2022, at Slinger High School in Slinger, Wisconsin.

2025 commitments

Notes: Torin Pettaway, a defensive lineman from Middleton, Wisconsin, committed on March 7, 2024 but changed his commitment to Minnesota on March 28, 2024. Cody Haddad, a wide receiver/safety from Cleveland committed in January but de-committed and pledged to Ohio State on April 13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW Badgers football transfer portal and recruiting tracker