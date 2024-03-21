Wisconsin football releases summer camp dates for 2024

The University of Wisconsin football program released its schedule for its 2024 football summer camp on Thursday morning.

Staged at Camp Randall Stadium, these camps serve as an excellent football education resource for those entering grades 9-12 in the Fall of 2024. With help from alumni and current members of Wisconsin’s football team, current UW coaches will captain the instruction at each camp.

Based on their selected position, each camper will receive instructions on fundamental skills and tactics important to their place on the field. Entrants are welcome to register at any session of the Badger Sports Camps with the only limits being number, age, grade level and/or gender.

The camps will be held on Tuesday, June 11; Thursday, June 13; Sunday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 19. Each day is considered an All Position Showcase Camp, where players outside the offensive and defensive lines are expected to wear only helmets.

With high schoolers lining up to showcase their skills before UW’s coaching staff, these camps could potentially serve as a building ground for recruiting down the line.

