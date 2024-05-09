Wisconsin football ranks second in most players at significant NFL position group

Wisconsin football is second among NCAA Division I college football programs with the most active offensive lineman in the NFL.

With 11 active linemen in the pros, the Badgers are tied for second in the nation with Oklahoma, LSU and Notre Dame. Only Michigan produced more active athletes with 14.

Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to draft former Badger Tanor Bortolini with the No. 117 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wisconsin further solidified itself as one of the nation’s best in molding collegiate offensive linemen into future professionals.

In addition to Bortolini, Buffalo Bills’ offensive guard David Edwards, Jacksonville Jaguars’ tackle Cole Van Lanen, New York Jets’ center Joe Tippman and Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineman Tyler Beach represent the Badgers in the NFL’s AFC.

Detroit Lions offensive guard Kevin Zeitler and New Orleans’ Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk are representatives for the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams’ duo of Rob Havenstein and Logan Bruss, alongside Washington Commanders’ center Tyler Biadasz and guard Michael Deiter, are UW’s final four OL alumni in the NFC.

Tough. Nasty. Disciplined. OL FACTORY 🏭 pic.twitter.com/bO9wujRhg6 — Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting (@WisFBRecruiting) May 8, 2024

2023 Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas, former Dallas Cowboy Travis Frederick and Super Bowl champion Mark Tauscher are some of the most famous offensive lineman to play at UW.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire